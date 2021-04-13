Practicing 'mindfulness' in summer camp benefits campers and counselors alike



Added: 13.04.2021 16:06 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aetna.com



A project shows how implementing an evidence-based mindfulness program in a summer camp setting decreases emotional distress in school age children and empowers campers and counselors alike - enhancing camper-counselor relationships. Mindfulness - a state of consciousness that fosters awareness - has the potential to help regulate emotions and behaviors. Mindful breathing, mindful bodies, and mindful listening assisted in bringing awareness to campers in the program and provided skills to address stressful experiences. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children