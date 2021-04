A molecule that responds to light



Light can be used to operate quantum information processing systems, e.g. quantum computers, quickly and efficiently. Researchers have now significantly advanced the development of molecule-based materials suitable for use as light-addressable fundamental quantum units. They have demonstrated for the first time the possibility of addressing nuclear spin levels of a molecular complex of europium(III) rare-earth ions with light.