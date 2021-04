Snow chaos in Europe caused by melting sea-ice in the Arctic



The April snow falling on fruit blossoms in Europe these days may be directly connected to the loss of the sea ice in the Barents Sea in the Arctic. That was definitely the case in 2018 when the sudden cold spell known as 'Beast from the East' descended on the mid-latitudes of the continent, a new study shows. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU