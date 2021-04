Road salts and other human sources are threatening world's freshwater supplies



When winter storms threaten to make travel dangerous, people often turn to salt to melt snow and ice. Road salt is an important tool for safety, but a new study warns that introducing salt into the environment -- for de-icing roads, fertilizing farmland or other purposes -- releases toxic chemical cocktails that create a serious and growing global threat to our freshwater supply and human health. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals