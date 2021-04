Added: 12.04.2021 19:46 | 9 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have announced the discovery of a new genus and species of hadrosaurid (duck-billed) dinosaur, based on the skeletal remains found in New Mexico, the United States. Dubbed Ornatops incantatus, the new dinosaur roamed Earth around 80 million years ago (Late Cretaceous epoch). Its partial skeleton, including part of the skull, was found at a [...]