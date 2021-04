Added: 12.04.2021 21:05 | 12 views | 0 comments

The chest beat of male mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) is an honest signal of body size, according to a paper published in the journal Scientific Reports. Among the most emblematic sounds in the animal kingdom is the chest beat of gorillas, a signal that is thought to be important in intra- and inter-sexual competition. [...]