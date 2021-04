Biologists investigate effects of bisphenols on nerve cells



Added: 12.04.2021 16:48 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.takepart.com



Bisphenols contained in many everyday objects can impair important brain functions in humans, biologists warn. Their study shows that even small amounts of the plasticizers bisphenol A and bisphenol S disrupt the transmission of signals between nerve cells in the brains of fish. The researchers consider it very likely that similar interference can also occur in the brains of adult humans. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher