Lighting the way to folding next-level origami



Added: 12.04.2021 16:48 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dnaindia.com



Synthetic biologists along with structural biologists have explored ways to fold artificial proteins into diverse shapes like origamis. They constructed diamond-shaped protein cages, and managed to transform them to different shapes. Similar technology exists for DNA, but origami proteins could have more applications, e.g. in making new materials, delivering drugs and vaccines, and more. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Technology