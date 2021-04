Added: 12.04.2021 14:08 | 4 views | 0 comments

Gray wolves (Canis lupus) from the Yukon Territory, Canada, survived the extinction at the end of the last Ice Age by adapting their diet over thousands of years - from a primary reliance on horses (Equus sp.) during the Pleistocene, to moose (Alces alces) and caribou (Rangifer tarandus) today. A research team led by Dr. [...]