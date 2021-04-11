Aluminum is intricately associated with the neuropathology of familial Alzheimer's disease

A new study continues to support a growing body of evidence that aluminum contributes to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Researchers found aluminum co-located with phosphorylated tau protein, which is an early initiator of AD.