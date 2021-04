Study: Crab Pulsar’s X-rays Brighter during ‘Giant Radio Pulses’



Added: 09.04.2021 21:47 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.urban-astronomer.com



Located 6,500 light-years away in the constellation of Taurus, the Crab Nebula and its pulsar formed in a supernova whose light reached Earth in July 1054; the neutron star spins 30 times each second, and at X-ray and radio wavelengths it is among the brightest pulsars in the sky. Dr. Teruaki Enoto from the RIKEN [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU