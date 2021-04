Abrupt ice age climate changes behaved like cascading dominoes



Added: 09.04.2021 15:45 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



Throughout the last ice age, the climate changed repeatedly and rapidly during so-called Dansgaard-Oeschger events, where Greenland temperatures rose between 5 and 16 degrees Celsius in decades. When certain parts of the climate system changed, other parts of the climate system followed like a series of dominos toppling in succession. Today, sea-ice extent is being rapidly reduced, and it is uncertain whether this part of the climate system can trigger sudden future climate change. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change, Greenland Tags: Temperatures