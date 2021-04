Masculine traits linked to better parenting for some dads



Added: 09.04.2021 15:45 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: brainyfacts.net



In some men, having traditional masculine characteristics such as competitiveness and adventurousness was linked to being better fathers to infants, a new study found. But the men in this study - highly educated and from dual-earner couples - combined those stereotypically masculine traits with the belief that they should be nurturing, highly involved fathers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Couples