For those who have sickle cell disease, there are only a few treatment options, which include bone marrow transplants, gene therapy or other treatments that address a subset of symptoms. Now, researchers report discovery of a small molecule that could treat sickle cell disease by boosting levels of fetal hemoglobin, a healthy form that adults normally do not make.