Perseverance took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here 4 m (13 feet) away in this image from April 6, 2021. NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed inside Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, with a primary goal to seek signs of past microbial life and characterize the climate and geology of Mars. The car-sized [...]