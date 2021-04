Mars didn't dry up in one go



The Perseverance rover has just landed on Mars. Meanwhile, its precursor Curiosity continues to explore the base of Mount Sharp at the centre of the Gale crater. Using the ChemCam instrument to make detailed observations of the steep terrain of Mount Sharp at a distance, a team has discovered that the Martian climate alternated between dry and wetter periods, before drying up completely about 3 billion years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com » The Martian, iOS Tags: Mars