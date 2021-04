More than 5,000 tons of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year



Added: 08.04.2021 18:15 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sott.net



Every year, our planet encounters dust from comets and asteroids. These interplanetary dust particles pass through our atmosphere and give rise to shooting stars. Some of them reach the ground in the form of micrometeorites. An international program conducted for nearly 20 has determined that 5,200 tons per year of these micrometeorites reach the ground. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Asteroids