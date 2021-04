Dogs act jealously even when they don't see their rival



08.04.2021



Dogs are one of humanity's most-beloved animal companions. They share our homes and seem to reciprocate our affections. But could this emotional bond extend into feelings of jealousy? To help answer that question, a team of researchers gauged the reactions of a group of dogs when their owners appeared to shower attention on a perceived rival.