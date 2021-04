Added: 08.04.2021 16:15 | 5 views | 0 comments

A research team led by Uppsala University scientists has sequenced and compared the genomes of a bumblebee species called Bombus sylvicola and a previously unidentified sister species living in sympatry in the Rocky Mountains, the United States. Bombus sylvicola is a boreal-alpine species of bumblebee native to North America. The species is common throughout high [...]