All-in-one device uses microwave power for defense, medicine



Added: 08.04.2021 16:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.purdue.edu



An invention from innovators may provide a new option to use directed energy for biomedical and defense applications. The Purdue invention uses composite based nonlinear transmission lines (NLTLs) for a complete high-power microwave system, eliminating the need for multiple auxiliary systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com »