The spintronics technology revolution could be just a hopfion away

Added: 08.04.2021 16:23 | 7 views | 0 comments

A research team has created and observed quasiparticles called 3D hopfions at the nanoscale (billionths of a meter) in a magnetic system. The discovery could advance high-density, high-speed, low-power, yet ultrastable magnetic memory 'spintronics' devices.