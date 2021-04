A breakthrough that enables practical semiconductor spintronics



Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com



It may be possible in the future to use information technology where electron spin is used to store, process and transfer information in quantum computers. It has long been the goal of scientists to be able to use spin-based quantum information technology at room temperature. Researchers have now constructed a semiconductor component in which information can be efficiently exchanged between electron spin and light at room temperature and above. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Goa, Technology, Cher Tags: Scientists