One in ten have long-term effects 8 months following mild COVID-19



Added: 07.04.2021



Source: www.usatoday.com



Eight months after mild COVID-19, one in ten people still has at least one moderate to severe symptom that is perceived as having a negative impact on their work, social or home life, according to a new study. The most common long-term symptoms are a loss of smell and taste and fatigue. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Money