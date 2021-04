One of Africa's rarest primates protected by... speedbumps



Source: blogs.imf.org



A new study revealed that a drastic reduction of deaths of one of Africa's rarest primates, the Zanzibar red colobus (Piliocolobus kirkii), followed the installation of four speedbumps along a stretch of road where the species frequently crossed. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Africa