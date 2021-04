ALMA Detects Volcanic Gases in Atmosphere of Io



Using data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers from India have detected acetone, disulfur monoxide, and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Io. Io is the innermost of the four Galilean moons of Jupiter and the fourth-largest moon in our Solar System. Aside from Earth, it is the only known place [...]