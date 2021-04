Astronomers Discover Two Very Distant Double Quasars



The two newly-discovered pairs of quasars, J0749+2255 and J0841+4825, existed 10 billion years ago and resided in the cores of merging galaxies, according to a team of astronomers from the United States and Japan. Quasars are highly luminous objects powered by black holes billions times the mass of our Sun. They are scattered all across