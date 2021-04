The muon's magnetic moment fits just fine



Source: medium.com



A new estimation of the strength of the magnetic field around the muon -- a sub-atomic particle similar to, but heavier than, an electron -- closes the gap between theory and experimental measurements, bringing it in line with the standard model that has guided particle physics for decades. More in www.sciencedaily.com »