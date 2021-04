An amyloid link between Parkinson's disease and melanoma



On the surface, Parkinson's disease and melanoma do not appear to have much in common. However, for nearly 50 years, doctors have recognized that Parkinson's disease patients are more likely to develop melanoma than the general population. Now, scientists report a molecular link between the two diseases in the form of protein aggregates known as amyloids. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists