Added: 06.04.2021 20:52 | 12 views | 0 comments

Oxygen levels fluctuated dramatically for about 200 million years after the start of the Great Oxidation Event, with permanent atmospheric oxygenation finally arriving about 2.22 billion years ago, some 100 million years later than previously estimated, according to new research led by University of Leeds Professor Simon Poulton. A significant rise of atmospheric oxygen fundamentally [...]