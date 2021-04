Raindrops are Remarkably Similar across Different Planetary Atmospheres, Study Says



Added: 06.04.2021 19:03 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets is a first step toward a generalized theory of how precipitation and condensible cycles operate in planetary conditions different from modern Earth. The behavior of clouds and precipitation on planets beyond Earth is poorly understood, but understanding clouds and precipitation is important for predicting [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Planes Tags: Beyoncé