The sea urchin microbiome



Added: 06.04.2021



Source: www.snopes.com



Sea urchins receive a lot of attention in California. Red urchins support a thriving fishery, while their purple cousins are often blamed for mowing down kelp forests to create urchin barrens. Yet for all the notice we pay them, we know surprisingly little about the microbiomes that support these spiny species. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: California