In a genome-wide association study involving 19,644 individuals of European ancestry, an international team of researchers identified 472 genomic regions, or loci, that influence brain shape, of which 76 are also linked to face shape; these loci don’t influence cognitive ability, further debunking beliefs that intelligence can be assessed by facial features. “To study genetic [...]