Added: 06.04.2021 17:27 | 16 views | 0 comments

All brewers experience the same result of the beer-making process: leftover grain. Once all the flavor has been extracted from grains, what's left is a protein- and fiber-rich powder that is used in cattle feed or put in landfills. Scientists now report a new way to extract the protein and fiber and use it to create new types of protein sources, biofuels and more.