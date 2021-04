COVID-19: Tsunami of chronic health conditions expected, research and health care disrupted



Cardiometabolic diseases including heart disease, obesity, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, are at the crest of an impending tsunami of chronic health conditions as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that will affect society for decades. Interventions and universal health care are recommended to focus on prevention of cardiometabolic diseases, including programs that support healthy lifestyle behaviors, blood pressure control, obesity management and tobacco cessation.