Aquatic biodiversity key to sustainable, nutrient-rich diets



Added: 06.04.2021 14:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usgs.gov



New research shows aquatic species contain distinct and complementary sets of micronutrients -- while animals offered similar amounts of protein, they varied greatly in concentrations of micronutrients that are crucial in fighting hidden hunger around the globe. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals