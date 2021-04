Droughts longer, rainfall more erratic over the last 50 years in most of Western US



Dry periods between rainstorms have become longer and more erratic across the West during the past 50 years. Total yearly rainfall has decreased by about four inches over the last five decades, with rain falling in fewer and sometimes larger storms, along with longer dry intervals between. The longest dry period in each year increased from 20 to 32 days.