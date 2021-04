Tattoo made of gold nanoparticles revolutionizes medical diagnostics



Source: web.archive.org



Scientists have developed a novel type of implantable sensor that continuously transmits information on vital values and concentrations of substances or drugs in the body and can be operated in the body for several months. The sensor is based on color-stable gold nanoparticles that are modified with receptors for specific molecules. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Gold Tags: Scientists