Raindrops also keep fallin' on exoplanets



Added: 06.04.2021 13:40 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Researchers found that raindrops are remarkably similar across different planetary environments, even planets as drastically different as Earth and Jupiter. Understanding the behavior of raindrops on other planets is key to not only revealing the ancient climate on planets like Mars but identifying potentially habitable planets outside our solar system. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Mars