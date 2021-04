Added: 05.04.2021 22:16 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has pinpointed compounds that help explain Baltic amber’s therapeutic effects and that could lead to new medicines to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. Amber is formed through the fossilization of tree resin from various species of pine and pine-like trees over millions [...]