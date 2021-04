New Exotic Isotope of Fluorine Discovered: Fluorine-13



A team of U.S. physicists has created a new isotope of fluorine, fluorine-13 (13F), via a charge-exchange reaction between a beam of oxygen-13 (13O) and a beryllium-9 (9Be) target. Fluorine is the chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the most chemically reactive element on the periodic table and the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Targus Tags: Chemicals