Walter’s Duiker Photographed for First Time in the Wild



Added: 05.04.2021 18:27 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: caymaneco.org



An international team of zoologists led by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at the University of Oxford has snapped an image of the Walter’s duiker (Philantomba walteri) in Fazao-Malfakassa National Park in Togo. The Walter’s duiker is a species of small brown antelope found in Togo, Benin and Nigeria. Discovered only in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Nigeria Tags: Scientists