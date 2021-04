Nonlinear wave mixing facilitates subwavelength imaging



Added: 05.04.2021 16:36 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A team of researchers recently developed an alternative way to break the Abbe diffraction limit and realize subwavelength imaging in an all-optical manner. They propose localized evanescent-wave illuminations, which are excited at the silicon surface by four-wave mixing, a third-order nonlinear optical process. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher