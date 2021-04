Masks, ventilation stop COVID spread better than social distancing, study shows



A new study suggests that masks and a good ventilation system are more important than social distancing for reducing the airborne spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. The research comes at a critical time when schools and universities are considering returning to -person classes in the fall. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Universities