Prioritizing who gets vaccinated for COVID-19 saves lives



Added: 05.04.2021 15:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: westa.org



Waiting for your turn can be frustrating, especially when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. But prioritizing who receives the limited supply of vaccines available saves lives and reduces spread of infection, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »