Doping by athletes could become tougher to hide with new detection method

Added: 05.04.2021 12:59 | 8 views | 0 comments

As the world awaits the upcoming Olympic games, a new method for detecting doping compounds in urine samples could level the playing field for those trying to keep athletics clean. Now, scientists report an approach using ion mobility-mass spectrometry to help regulatory agencies detect existing dopants and future 'designer compounds.