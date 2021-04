Added: 05.04.2021 9:10 | 15 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured an amazing new photo of the face-on spiral galaxy Messier 61. Messier 61 is a barred spiral galaxy located 52.5 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo. Otherwise known as M61, NGC 4303, LEDA 40001 and IRAS 12194+0444, this galaxy was discovered on May 5, [...]