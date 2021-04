Added: 04.04.2021 22:18 | 3 views | 0 comments

Prior known Alzheimer's genes have been associated with amyloid accumulation and neuroinflammation. A cutting-edge technique known as whole genome sequencing was used to identify new, rare gene variants associated with Alzheimer's disease. Findings could suggest new targets for drug development aimed at enhancing neuroplasticity and the stability of synapses.