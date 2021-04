Trilobites were Leg Breathers, New Research Shows



Trilobites had well-developed gill-like structures in their upper leg branches, according to a new imaging study led by the University of California, Riverside. Trilobites are extinct marine arthropods that dominated the ecosystems of the Paleozoic era. They appeared in ancient oceans in the Early Cambrian period, about 540 million years ago, well before life emerged