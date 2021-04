Added: 02.04.2021 20:41 | 4 views | 0 comments

On March 7 and 18, 2021, NASA’s InSight lander detected 3.3- and 3.1-magnitude marsquakes originating in a location called Cerberus Fossae, further supporting the idea that this location is seismically active. InSight is the first mission dedicated to looking deep beneath the Martian surface. Among the lander’s science tools are a seismometer called the Seismic [...]