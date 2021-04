Qubits comprised of holes could be the trick to build faster, larger quantum computers



A new study demonstrates a path towards scaling individual qubits to a mini-quantum computer, using holes. The study identifies a 'sweet spot' where the qubit is least sensitive to noise (ensuring longer retention of information) and simultaneously can be operated the fastest. More in www.sciencedaily.com »